Raue Center School For The Arts' Masterclass Series Continues To Inspire!

Raue Center School For The Arts is continuing its new Masterclass Series with two incredible sessions, one in March and one in May! Classes are taught by professional artists, and focus on a variety of disciplines and specialties throughout the year. Group instruction, one-on-one coaching, and Q&As in Auditioning, Acting, and Dancing are offered, and students can either participate or observe.

On Monday, March 13, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., RCSA will proudly present The Annie Audition Experience, featuring guest artists Ellie Rose Pulsifer and Harrison Drake! Pulsifer and Drake are currently performing as Annie and Daddy Warbucks, respectively, in the national tour of Annie coming to Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre!

These fabulous guest artists will take participants through the same audition and casting process that they experienced. Students will learn a dance combination from the show, and will be taken through a professional audition step by step. Find out from Annie herself how young artists live on tour. Join us for this wildly fun and unique experience!

On Thursday, May 18, from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m., two-time Grammy Award winner Ernie Watts will discuss how to create musical freedom through discipline in “A Melodic Approach to Improvisation.” Watts will share stories from his life in music, followed by a Q&A session.

Ernie Watts is one of the most versatile and prolific saxophone players of our time. Watts has been playing professionally for over five decades, and has been featured on over 500 recordings. He became “first call” for reed instruments for films, television, and recordings with musical icons like Marvin Gaye, Steely Dan, Carole King, Frank Zappa, and many others. Watts played for 20 years in Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show Band, always exhibiting his unforgettable trademark sound.

These Masterclasses are made possible by the generous support of the Johnny Carson Foundation and Advance McHenry County.

For more information, please visit rauecenter.org/education

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

