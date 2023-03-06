Tips for keeping your money safe while traveling abroad

Are you headed out on a jet-setting adventure overseas and worried about managing your money safely while traveling? Here are some tips from Crystal Lake Travel:

1. Keep bank, credit card company in the know

A bunch of charges showing up on your credit card in another country could be flagged as unusual or suspicious by a bank or credit card company. To that end, alert those organizations about your upcoming travel plans so you don’t run into any issues with your account.

2. Mix it up

It’s advised to bring several methods of payment with you while traveling abroad, as some businesses may not accept credit cards while others may prefer cards over cash. Additionally, travel experts recommend having some local currency on hand before getting to your destination in case unexpected issues arise with your credit card and you can’t get to an ATM right away. And while on your travels, divide up cash and credit cards so they are not all in the same spot in case a wallet or purse is stolen. For more security, look into under-clothing storage accessories such as a money belt or travel pouch, or bring clothing with concealed pockets to keep money safe.

3. Research foreign transaction fees

An additional 2 to 3% could be tacked onto every purchase you make while using credit or debit cards outside of the United States, and those fees can add up fast. To that end, check with your credit card company. If transaction charges are imposed and you have time before your trip, consider switching to a bank that waives those fees when traveling abroad.

