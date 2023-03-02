Tips for Daylight Savings Time

Are you looking for tips to get the most out daylight savings time? With just a few hours of sleep loss or gain, it is important to prepare your bedroom and body for the time change. Here are some helpful tips that will make sure you make the most of daylight savings time:

1. Set the Mood - Setting the right mood in your bedroom could help make the transition easier. Invest in blackout curtains or shades to keep the light from coming into your room at night. Also, disconnect all bright gadgets like TVs and smartphones. The darkness inside will help signal your brain it’s time for bed.

2. Plan Ahead - Give yourself time to get used to the transition so you won’t feel as chaotic. Start changing your bedtime and wake-up time to 15 minutes earlier or later each day. Doing this will help you adjust more quickly to the new sleep schedule.

3. Avoid Late Night Caffeine - Drinks containing caffeine, like coffee or soda, should be avoided at least 6 hours before bedtime. Caffeine can make it harder to sleep when you are trying to transition to sleep. Opting for herbal tea, magnesium supplements, or warm milk an hour before bed may help induce better sleep.

4. Get a New Mattress - If you wake up more tired than usual every morning, it may be time to invest in a new mattress. A good bed helps provide comfort and support for your body, allowing you to get the restful sleep you need - even after a few hours lost or gained due to daylight savings time.

Enjoy the extra daylight hours and check the batteries in your smoke alarms. This is a good safety measure and will help you remember to adjust your other clocks simultaneously.

Verlo Mattress Factory Stores has the answers to any questions about foundations, mattress size, and compatibility so you can make a well-informed decision.

