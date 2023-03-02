What is Memory Care?

Memory care communities offer a safe living space for those who are living with memory loss due to cognitive illnesses like Alzheimer’s and dementia. Memory care facilities, like Melody Living, help seniors with memory loss live more comfortably and fully. They provide around the clock services like therapies, activities, medical services, and safety that cannot otherwise be provided at home.

A memory care program offers many activities to keep people’s minds active. This can include things like:

Music therapy

Art classes

Physical activities

Cooking classes

Games

Socialization

Melody Living also provides therapeutic interventions that can slow down cognitive decline, including:

Occupational therapy

Physical therapy

Speech therapy

Besides enrichment programs, Melody Living’s memory care program has added features. The trained caregivers are available 24/7 and provide personalized care for all residents. Electronic key locks log all visits, giving the residents the most security while maintaining independence. This security gives the family peace of mind knowing their loved ones are always safe.

Melody Living’s intentional design, layout, and size, all play a vital role in providing memory care residents and staff with an environment that is conducive to improving cognitive wellness. For example, the community’s 14-unit threshold ensures that all memory care residents receive the care, attention, and support that is needed, and deserved.

Melody Living’s intimate setting lets seniors enjoy other community amenities like gardening, bird watching, or putting together puzzles. It is an environment that promotes socialization, physical activity, and mental stimulation among other health benefits.

At Melody Living, it is important to keep families informed about how their loved ones are doing. Melody Living in Lake in the Hills uses the 8 Dimensions of Wellness to provide seniors with quality care and support. This comprehensive care philosophy focuses on all facets of well-being, from physical health to financial security to provide a whole-person wellness care approach.

Melody Living’s caregivers understand that everyone is different and has different needs. The community’s programming focuses on what each person can do rather than their perceived limitations. Memory care at Melody Living offers a supportive environment for seniors and their loved ones.

To learn more about the memory care services available at Melody Living, including the community’s unique community partnerships like Paxxon Healthcare Services, call 847-957-7070.

Melody Living

525 Harvest Gate Road

Lake in the Hills, IL 60156

847-957-7070

www.melodylivinglith.com