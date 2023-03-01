Three things to know about elder abuse

When people think of elder abuse, they think of physically hurting an older adult or being verbally abusive. There are many more forms of elder abuse that people must acknowledge in order to get people the help they deserve. We have encountered many seniors who have been exploited or abused in some way. The following are some examples of elder abuse:

1. Financial exploitation

Financial exploitation occurs when anyone takes advantage of a senior financially. This includes family members, caregivers, or professionals abusing their position of power. It can also involve a financial advisor, attorney, or a doctor. Some examples are: a caregiver purchasing items in a grocery store for themselves, a family member “guilting” their mom into giving them money, or an attorney adding themselves as a beneficiary to a legal document.

2. Seclusion

Seclusion occurs when a caregiver or family member doesn’t allow people to see the senior or speak with the senior when they call in.

3. Sexual Abuse

Sexual abuse occurs when someone has sexual contact with a senior against their will or when they don’t have full capacity.

Elder abuse often occurs when a spouse becomes overwhelmed or lacks understanding about the disease. Those with Alzheimer’s or dementia suffer impaired memory, a limited ability to communicate, and lack of judgment, which can lead to anger and stress in the caregiver and result in abuse. Ask for help. Get some counseling support, hire a caregiver to assist your loved one, or have family help where they can. If you witness elder abuse of any kind, please contact your local adult protective services agency, local police department, or call Elderwerks for a referral for help.

