Is ductless HVAC right for you?

Innovations in the home heating and cooling industry offer multiple options for keeping your home comfortable year-round. Sometimes it makes sense to have two systems in your home, if you’ve recently built an addition or added a sunroom.

Instead of installing extra ductwork to extend heat and air-conditioning into your new living areas, a ductless system may be more efficient.

Tom Eppers, co-owner, Dowe & Wagner, a heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning company serving residential and commercial customers in Illinois and Wisconsin, explains that ductless heat pumps, also called “duct-free mini splits,” can keep those rooms warm in the winter and cool in the summer, without needing new ductwork.

“The heat pump can be mounted on the wall. In the winter, it works as an air conditioner in reverse. The flow of refrigerant can reverse to return warm air inside the room, instead of outside.”

Eppers adds that improvements within the past five years have made these systems more efficient. Heat pumps can also be adjusted with remote controls and smart phone apps, to provide customizable heating and cooling.

“Ductless heat pumps are an alternative to radiator or baseboard heating, as well as a replacement for window units for cooling. No ductwork is needed. Instead, a head unit, or multiple head units, are mounted on an interior wall or ceiling, with an accompanying unit outside,” details EnergyStar. “The outside unit extracts heat from the air, even when it’s cold outside. Refrigerant carries the heat directly to the head(s) outside, which then delivers heated air to occupied space. In warmer months, the system works in reverse for quiet, efficient air conditioning.”

Because these systems transfer rather than generate heat, EnergyStar adds that certified mini-splits use up to 60 percent less energy than standard home electric radiators.

Dowe & Wagner : 11215 Commercial Street, Richmond, IL 60071 : 815.678.3000 : http://doweandwagner.com/

Dowe Wagner Bryant logo