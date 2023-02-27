Raue Center Gears Up For March With Terrific Tributes!

Raue Center For The Arts continues to bring amazing tribute bands to McHenry County in the month of March!

On Friday, March 11, 2023 at 8:00 p.m., Justin Sullivan and the Real Deal Band will present An Evening With the Gambler: The Music of Kenny Rogers! This fantastic #1 tribute to the legendary Kenny Rogers will include “Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love To Town”, “She Believes In Me”, “The Gambler”, “Coward of the County”, and many more!

Sullivan grew up outside of Nashville, and became involved with Southern Gospel music. While dining at Kenny Rogers’ Roasters restaurant in Nassau, Bahamas with his wife, they realized people were staring at him because he closely resembles Kenny Rogers. Over the years, people have continued to stop Sullivan and ask for his autograph or to take a photo with him.

Sullivan was contacted by Adam Michaels from Hollywood’s Avenue of the Stars after seeing him perform on a Christmas show. Now they’ve prepared a Kenny Rogers Tribute show with some of the best musicians Nashville has to offer.

Tickets are $45, $40, or $32, depending on seat location. RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount.

On Friday, March 17th at 8:00 p.m., SoundTracks for a Generation will present Van Morrison Tribute: An Irish Heartbeat, featuring an incredible 10-piece band! This energetic tribute explores the eclectic journey of Van Morrison’s 55-year musical career, and features award-winning singer/songwriter Derrick Procell. Procell’s songs have been recorded by The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, Logan Daniels, and Melissa Manchester, and have also been featured on the television shows My Name is Earl, TrueBlood, Criminal Minds, Boston Legal, and The Office, among others. The Oscar-nominated film Lady Bird was home to one of Procell’s co-written songs, “Back To His Girl”.

Tickets are $37, $33, or $30, depending on seat location. RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount. For tickets, or for more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org