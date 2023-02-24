Eligibility confusion continues to keep some veterans from receiving benefits

Those with the McHenry County Veterans Assistance Commission are no strangers to fielding questions about health care benefits eligibility.

Superintendent Michael A. Iwanicki said much has changed since January of 2003 when the VA began looking at the income and net worth of veterans who were not rated with a service-connected disability.

“Additionally, some veterans still believe they must have at least a General, Under Honorable Conditions to apply,” he said. “However, there are certain exceptions.”

When the VA created its ‘Category 8,’ which included veterans with higher incomes and/or assets, many were no longer eligible for health care.

“Patients, prior to the rule change, and those in ‘Category 7′ were provided service but required to annually report income and assets,” Iwanicki said. “Additionally, if a veteran in category 8 did not use VA Health Care for over a year, he or she may have been dropped from the rolls and had to reapply.”

Fortunately, that began to change in 2014 when veterans were no longer required annually to prove financial eligibility. The following year, the VA dropped its requirement to have veterans report net worth as part of the VA Health Care application.

Seven years later, unfortunately there are still many eligible veterans who were previously denied health care and not aware of the 2015 rule change.

“For those veterans who met time in service requirements and have an Honorable or General, Under Honorable discharge, it’s pretty straightforward Iwanicki said.

“When the discharge is less than honorable then more work needs to be done to prove eligibility.”

But a good case for a review can be made for persons whose reason for discharge is related to a mental health condition, sexual assault, traumatic brain injury, or sexual orientation.

Veterans are encouraged to speak with a local Veterans Service Officer for VA healthcare application assistance where a review may be necessary due to the character of discharge.

Veterans living in McHenry County are eligible to register for transportation to the Lovell FHCC through the VAC. The VAC provides transportation to veterans with appointments at the Lovell FHCC Monday through Friday (except holidays). For more information, please call our office at 815-334-4229.

