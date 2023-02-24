FARMERS MARKET+ AT THE DOLE- INDOOR MARKET+ Sunday February 26, 2023

Regardless of the weather outside, the sun is always shining at FARMERS MARKET+ At The Dole! If you haven’t stopped by during the Indoor Market+, what are you waiting for?

Everyone is Always happy and having a good time at this market which was voted #1 in Illinois in 2021 & 2022 and is only 2 years old!

Is it the wafting of Smash’d Burgers or Mario’s Cart as you get out of your car? Or the toe tapping tunes you hear the moment you step foot inside the building? Maybe it’s the laughter of friends enjoying a Mimosa or Bloody Mary while others are singing along with the band or watching the big game in the bar area. This is not a typical market, it’s a Sunday experience. Look up Sunday-Funday in the dictionary and you’ll find a picture of Farmers Market+ At the Dole!

If you’re wondering if this indoor market is more of a craft fair… the answer is a resounding NO!

The Farmers Market+ is a fabulous variety of farmers, bakers, specialty food purveyors, and artists/artisans.

Enjoy this producer’s only market for your grocery needs! You will find beef, elk, pork, chicken, fish & seafood, both chicken & duck eggs, hydroponically grown vegetables and microgreens, mushrooms, cheeses, pasta & pasta sauces, fresh baked breads and pastries, pies & pot pies, pierogis, blueberries, jam, honey & syrup, granola, Kombucha, olive oil, hot sauces, salts, almond dips, mixes, coffee, chocolates, soaps, bath bombs & lotions, CBD tintures, pet treats & chews, candles, cutting boards, jewelry and so much more inside the beautiful and historic Dole Mansion. Be sure to go into the “Lincoln Room” to sign up for the free Give-Away. Each month this market gives away a basket of items from the market vendors, valued between $150-$200.

February’s basket theme is health & wellness. Pamper yourself or someone you love with this month’s free give-away. Just sign up to win! It’s that easy!

See you there this Sunday!

Remaining Indoor Market Dates: Feb 26, Mar 12 & 26, April 2, 16 & 23

Check the website weekly for updates on vendors, live music, food trucks and drink specials

https://www.farmersmarketatthedole.org/

The Dole Farmers Market+