Raue Center Offers Spring Break Mini-Camp For Grades 3-12!

If your children will be on Spring Break during the last week of March, you may be wondering how you’ll help fill their free time. One fantastic idea is to enroll them in Raue Center School For The Arts’ Adventure Guild 3-day Spring Break Camp!

Three sessions will be offered from March 28 - 30, 2023. The Junior Session (for ages 6 - 8) and Apprentice Session (for ages 8 - 12) will run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The Master Session (for ages 13 and up) will run from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pick one day or choose all three!

The Adventure Guild will transport students to new worlds and teach them the theatre arts. They’ll fight monsters, solve traps, and cast spells! They’ll save the realm, all while building the tools of a young artist. An epic path lies before them - will they join us?

This terrific mini-camp is geared towards young wizards and warriors who enjoy Dungeons & Dragons, Fortnite, Harry Potter, Stranger Things, or World of Warcraft.

The cost per child is only $75 for one day or $180 for all three days ($60/day). RaueNOW members enjoy a 25% discount, so the final cost would be $56.25 for one day or $45/day to attend all three. Just $135 total!

Drop-off begins at 8:30 a.m. for the Junior and Apprentice Sessions. Drop-off for the Master Session begins at 1:30 p.m.

Raue Center School for the Arts (RCSA) provides classes in a wide variety of disciplines for students of all ages (18 months old to adult). Students enjoy a selection of group classes, workshops, and masterclasses with industry professionals. There are so many ways to risk, explore, and create at Raue Center!

For more information about the Adventure Guild Spring Break Mini-Camp, or about other classes offered by Raue Center School For The Arts, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

