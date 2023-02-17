Upcoming ladies night out event to benefit Senior Care Volunteer Network

Enjoy an evening out with the girls while raising cash for a good cause.

The Senior Care Volunteer Network will host the Ladies’ Night Out “Shop, Sip and Support” fundraiser on Thursday, March 2, at Hickory Hall, 406 W. Woodstock St., in Crystal Lake.

The evening will include a fashion show, shopping, cocktails, raffles, and a silent auction.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the House of Betty Jane Fashion Show to follow at 6:15 p.m.

Tickets are $40 per person, and include a delectable charcuterie box and sweet treat.

Did you know in-person events such as the upcoming Ladies’ Night Out are a vital part of a small non-profit’s fundraising effort? That’s because they provide an opportunity for the community to come together and support a cause that is important to them.

SCVN is a perfect example of this, as the non-profit organization provides valuable resources and services, free of charge, to McHenry area seniors to help them maintain their independence, dignity, and quality of life. Whether it be a ride to an appointment, food delivery, a short friendly visit, borrowing a piece of medical equipment, or help at home with an odd job, SCVN volunteers are dedicated to serving those 60 years of age and older.

“Many of the seniors served by SCVN fall below 30% of the Area Median Income level and live solely on their social security benefit which is less than $1,800 per month,” said SCVN Executive Director Sarah Schrempf. “Remaining in their own home is the only affordable housing option. Without community support at fundraisers, nonprofits like ours would continue to struggle to keep our services free for all who need them. And, if it weren’t for the greatest network of volunteers in the world, our nonprofit wouldn’t exist at all.”

Can’t make it to the fundraiser but still want to support SCVN? Consider becoming a volunteer making an online donation at https://scvnmchenrycounty.org/donate-today/.

Senior Care Volunteer Network : 42 East Street Suite C : Crystal Lake, IL 60014 : 815.455.3120 : https://www.scvnmchenrycounty.org