How do You Know When it's Time for a New Mattress

If you’re waking up with stiffness and aches, tossing and turning all night, or just not feeling well-rested in the morning, it might be time to consider getting a new mattress. A good quality mattress should provide the supportive and comfortable sleep you once enjoyed; it might be time to look for a new one.

Your sleep needs are constantly changing, so consider how long you’ve had your mattress when deciding if it’s time to buy a new one. If you’re waking up with backaches and pains or feeling more tired than usual, that’s another sign that it’s time to invest in a new mattress.

Your Mattress is Over Eight Years Old

A high-quality mattress should last between seven and ten years before needing to be replaced – but depending on how much use it gets over that period, you may need to replace yours sooner. If your mattress is over eight years old, it’s probably time to start shopping for a new one.

Visible Signs of Wear and Tear

Look at your mattress – do you see signs of wear and tear, like sagging or visible indentations? If the material starts to break down, it’s time to start shopping for a new mattress.

No Longer Provides the Support You Need

A quality mattress should provide your body with enough support to keep it in a neutral position throughout the night. If you’re noticing that your bed is no longer providing the proper support, it’s probably time to investigate other options.

If you’re experiencing any of the signs listed above, it might be time to start shopping for a new mattress that will provide you with the comfort and support necessary for restful sleep. Investing in a quality mattress can make a huge difference in your overall health and well-being, so don’t wait too long to make the switch.

