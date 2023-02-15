Succulents 101: What you need to know

Succulents are such happy plants with the right care. They come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and colors. And because they store water in their leaves and stems, succulents are drought-tolerant and low-maintenance, making them ideal for both indoor and outdoor spaces. Here are a few tips from Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center on how to successfully grow them as houseplants:

1. Container

Choosing the right container for your succulent can make a difference in how it grows. Countryside Flower Shop recommends opting for a breathable pot for your plant. One made out of terra cotta is the best for succulents, as it is porous and will allow for breathing.

2. Water

Overwatering can be a common problem when it comes to succulents. And those signs of overwatering can include discoloration of the leaves and a change in their form. To that end, the best way to water these plants is by soaking the soil well, until the water runs out of the drainage holes in the bottom. Then let the plant drain completely and refrain from watering it again until the soil is bone dry.

3. Light

Succulents grow best in bright light and need several hours of it daily to thrive. Countryside Flower Shop recommends keeping your plants in the brightest windowsill of your home. And don’t forget to rotate your plants frequently so all the sides get enough sunlight.

4. Food

Ensure your plant gets enough nutrients by feeding it a very dilute solution of all-purpose fertilizer. Generally, feeding succulent plants should be limited to once a year at the beginning of the growing season, which is summer.

