Raue Center For The Arts Presents An Evening Of Percussion on February 25th!

On February 25, 2023 at 7:00 p.m., local fan favorite the Crystal Lake Strikers will return to Raue Center For The Arts! Don’t miss this terrific night of music featuring the best percussion and drumming groups around.

In the fall of 2007, three men sat in a local coffee shop and imagined forming an organization that would provide a performing outlet for drummers who were college age and beyond, as well as support and educate aspiring young performers. In the 15 years since then, the Strikers have created eight percussion ensembles for area students, with over 125 members. Now returning for its thirteenth year, An Evening of Percussion is a wonderful community fundraiser that helps the Strikers expand its educational and performing programs.

The Strikers Adult Line is the original performing group made up of adult and student drummers. The Strikers All-Stars provides a performance outlet for high school drummers. Convergence Winterguard is a competitive winterguard on the Midwest Colorguard and WGI tours. Girls on the Drum teaches music fundamentals and drumming basics to elementary school girls. Crystal Lake Thunder, which performs in the WGI competitive drumline circuit, achieved an Independent Class A finalist showing in 2019!

Kingpins provides a creative outlet and percussion instruction for special needs students. Strike Force is for middle school students, and Pinstripes, the newest ensemble, is for students in grades 2-4.

An Evening of Percussion will feature the performing ensembles of the Crystal Lake Strikers, along with some very talented surprise guests. You’ll see performers ranging in age from seven to seventy. The Strikers will also award scholarships, including the Tim Althoff, William Laskey, and Aaron Shepley Memorial Scholarships to local high school students.

An Evening of Percussion is sure to be a sell-out! For more information about the organization, visit www.clstrikers.com . Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students.

For tickets, or for more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo