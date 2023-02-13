February brings thoughts of love, hearts, and romance. There are many ways to show your love and support for the community this February. Investing in your local businesses is easier than ever. You could go out to dinner with someone special, shop for Valentine’s Day gifts, or treat yourself to a day at the spa. Whatever you do, make sure you show some love for Downtown this month.

Not only can you show your support through shopping and dining, but there are other ways to invest in Downtown Crystal Lake. Show your love for the area by purchasing a local gift card or leaving a positive review. This will help spread the word about all the fantastic small businesses in our town. These simple things can help ensure a brighter future for Downtown Crystal Lake and its businesses.

Don’t just think of your downtown area as a place to shop. It is an investment in your community, the place you live. For every dollar you use at a small business, you can potentially retain more than two-thirds ($0.67) of every dollar spent within local stores and businesses.

From February 13-20, show your love for Downtown Crystal Lake by donating to the Have a Heart Crystal Lake Food Pantry Donation Drive. Participating downtown merchants will collect monetary donations that benefit the food pantry and its mission to feed our hungry neighbors. By pitching in, you will not only be helping those in need but also reinvesting in our local economy.

Show your love and support by shopping small businesses this February and investing in the future of Downtown Crystal Lake. Your investment will go a long way to help support small business owners.

So, this month, put your money where your heart is - shop, dine, and invest in Downtown Crystal Lake. For more information and to sign up for our email list visit www.DowntownCL.org .

Downtown Crystal Lake/Main Street

25 W. Crystal Lake Avenue

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

815-479-0835

www.downtowncl.org