Three things to know when booking spring break travel

Looking to get away for spring break? You’re not alone, as it is often an immensely popular time to travel. And it’s likely to be even busier this year as many who postponed traveling due to the Covid-19 pandemic are ready for an adventure.

Here are some tips to keep in mind when planning your spring break vacation:

1. Consult with a travel advisor

A travel agent can help you plan a trip that fits your goals and budget. The Crystal Lake Travel team, for instance, has access to promotions that aren’t available to the public which can help you score some great travel deals. The agents have also traveled the world and can offer firsthand knowledge on a variety of destinations. Additionally, they can be an advocate if unexpected situations arise. Looking to purchase travel insurance? The agency can also help you with that, too. Besides cancellations, policies can cover missed connections, trip delays, lost or delayed baggage, and emergency medical expenses.

2. Try to be flexible

Keep the stress and frustration down during this busy travel season by being flexible with times and dates. While at your destination, try to schedule activities or tours during less-crowded times, such as early mornings. Additionally, make sure to carve in some time to relax and catch up on sleep so you can fully enjoy your time away.

3. Do your research

Once you have your destination picked, make sure to do some preliminary research so you can make the most of your time. On a budget or traveling with children? Consider calling the local Chamber of Commerce to ask about free events and kid-friendly activities and attractions that will be available during your stay.

