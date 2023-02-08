How To Solve The Bathtub Dilemma

The bathtub dilemma develops during the design and construction or renovation of a full bathroom. Most homes have at least one bathtub, and older homes may have more than one. But the trend today is moving towards large showers, which can be luxurious and visually stunning, in addition to being functional.

If you’re trying to decide whether to add or keep a bathtub during a bathroom renovation, there are several things to consider. Personal preference is a strong driver; for those who enjoy a long, relaxing, spa-like bath, a tub is a must. “Bathtubs are not as popular as they used to be, they’re time-consuming and use additional water,” explained Douglas Boncosky, Founder and CEO for America’s Bath Company. “However, it may be important to have one tub if there are children in the household. Unless you’re in a 55+ community, it does help with resale value.”

Families with small children enjoy the functionality of a bathtub, as the kids are contained and can enjoy bath time with toys and safety seats. A tub can also be useful for bathing the family dog.

On the other hand, some homeowners prefer the safety and more economical water usage aspect of a shower. Elderly people, in particular, may feel safer in a shower that offers the ability to utilize a shower seat. It’s much easier for an older person to take one small step into a shower instead of having to step over the side of a bathtub. “The main danger for older people is slipping or tripping while stepping in and out of a bathtub,” added Boncosky. “We can install grab bars for an added safety feature if the homeowner prefers a bathtub. For those wanting to remove a bathtub and have a shower installed in its place, it’s typically a simple job that can be done in a day.”

