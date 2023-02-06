Box Springs - What You Need to Know Before Shopping

Box springs, now more commonly referred to as mattress foundations, are essential to any bed setup. They provide support and stability for your mattress so you can get the most out of it. When shopping for a mattress foundation, you want the one that will give the best performance for your mattress.

The Benefits of Foundations

Although many assume that foundations are unnecessary when selecting a new mattress, they are essential in providing support and stability. Foundations help absorb shock and increase the mattress’s longevity by evenly distributing weight across the bed frame.

The foundation also adds height to your bed, making getting in and out easier. Additionally, foundations provide extra support for those who suffer from back pain. Due to their unique design, foundations help to reduce pressure points on the body while sleeping.

Foundation Size Matters

When shopping for a mattress foundation, size matters. Make sure you get one the same size as your mattress (e.g., twin, full, queen, king) so that it can provide the necessary support. Mattress foundations come in different heights, ranging from 2 to 9 inches tall. Opting for a higher mattress foundation might be beneficial if you have mattress-related back pain.

Do I Need a Foundation?

Ultimately, this decision comes down to personal preference and the mattress you choose. In general, most mattresses require at least some foundation to reach their full potential regarding support and lifespan. A foundation is an extra layer of protection against sagging or premature deterioration caused by regular use over time.

A mattress foundation provides essential support for your mattress, helps with mattress longevity, and makes getting into bed easier. It is always best to invest in a new mattress foundation when purchasing a mattress.

