Raue Center Presents Two Great Tribute Performances in February!

Raue Center For The Arts continues to bring incredible tribute bands to its beautiful, historic theatre in downtown Crystal Lake!

On Friday, February 17, 2023 at 8:00 p.m., SoundTracks of a Generation will present Soul Bliss: An Aretha Franklin Tribute. SoundTracks of a Generation performs classic shows that pay tribute to incredible artists; on this evening, it will explore the music of Aretha Franklin with an uptempo performance from powerhouse vocalist LaShera Moore Ellis. This 100-minute show pays homage to the most soulful of entertainers to ever grace a stage, with the backing of a dynamic 11-piece band.

Aretha Franklin, the “Queen of Soul”, has twice placed ninth in Rolling Stone’s “100 Greatest Artists of All Time”. She is one of the world’s best-selling music artists, with 20 #1 R&B singles, 17 of which were Top Ten Pop hits. She sold over 75 million records, and won 18 Grammy Awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award. Don’t miss this blissful night of soul music!

On February 18, 2023 at 8:00 p.m., Raue Center For The Arts will present The Great Pretenders: Tribute to The Pretenders. This all-star tribute to The Pretenders will feature Suzanne Cross and a stellar 5-piece band.

Cross, a terrific singer from the legendary Chicago group Deacon Blues, will channel the fearless vocal stylings of Chrissie Hynde. The band will feature Steven Kikoen (Deacon Blues, Abbey Road, Big Suit, Prognosis) on 6- and 12-string guitar and vocals; Chris Siebold (Kick The Cat, Psycles, Prognosis) on lap steel guitar, guitar, and vocals; Shawn Sommer (Abbey Road, Maggie Speaks) on bass and vocals; Ben Lewis (Ben Lewis Trio, Gary Sinise & The Lt. Dan Band, Deacon Blues, Big Suit) on keyboards; and Greg Fundis (Led Zeppelin 2, Deacon Blues) on drums. Don’t miss this amazing tribute to one of the great rock bands of the 70s and 80s!

