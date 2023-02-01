Three heart health tips seniors should know

People aged 65 and older are much more likely than younger people to suffer a heart attack, have a stroke, or develop heart disease and heart failure, according to the National Institute on Aging. Here are three steps seniors can take to keep their hearts healthy:

1. Boost physical activity

Regular physical activity can help improve both mental and physical health. Seniors who would like to exercise more should talk with their doctors about the types of activities that would be the most beneficial for them. The NIA recommends seniors aim to get at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity, such as brisk walking, each week.

2. Follow a heart-healthy diet

Seniors should eat plenty of fruits, vegetables, and foods which are high in fiber but low in saturated fats, added sugars, and salt. Doing so can go a long way in helping seniors keep their weight in the normal range, which is also important when it comes to healthy aging.

According to the NIA, as in other stages of life, elevated body mass index in older adults can increase the likelihood of developing health problems, such as heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke, and diabetes.

3. Check blood pressure

As people age, it is important for them to have their blood pressure checked regularly, even if they are healthy. That’s because if not treated, high blood pressure, also called hypertension, could lead to stroke and heart problems, according to the NIA. Additionally, high blood pressure often has no signs or symptoms, which is why routine checks to help detect increasing levels are necessary. The good news is that blood pressure can be controlled in most people with some lifestyle changes and medication.

