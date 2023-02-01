How to pick best smart thermostat to save money on energy costs

It’s time. Like many cautious consumers, we wait to see how on a new product innovation will work out before purchasing one. Well, the data is in: smart thermostats have proven to be worth the cost, as they reduce homeowners’ energy bills and are easier to use than older models. Plus they lessen wear and tear on the furnace and air conditioner, which no longer have to run constantly.

EnergyStar explains that a smart thermostat is a “wi-fi enabled device that automatically adjusts heating and cooling temperature settings in your home for optimal performance. For an average American household, almost half of the annual energy bill goes to heating and cooling – that’s more than $900 a year. Being wise about how you control your temperature settings with a smart thermostat will help you save money and stay comfortable in your home.”

With technological changes since the first one debuted in 2011, smart thermostats are even simpler to master to maximize benefits. They offer the convenience of monitoring a home with the ease of using an app. Some smart thermostats can even anticipate your preferred settings throughout the day.

Many energy suppliers are even offering rebates to customers who choose smart thermostats, says Tom Eppers, co-owner, Dowe & Wagner, a heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning company serving residential and commercial customers in Illinois and Wisconsin. He adds that these thermostats pay for themselves over time. Popular models include Ecobee, Honeywell, and Nest.

Energy Star details how to choose the best smart thermostat for your home, focusing on system compatibility, price, installation, and connectivity. “Make sure it’s compatible with your heating and cooling system. Examine the features offered, as some models are more high end than others, with prices ranging from $50 to $300. If you’re unfamiliar with installation, contact a professional.”

Dowe & Wagner : 11215 Commercial Street, Richmond, IL 60071 : 815.678.3000 : http://doweandwagner.com/

Dowe Wagner Bryant logo