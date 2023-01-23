Raue Center Offers 5 Incredible Musical Performances in February!

Raue Center For The Arts is bringing five terrific musical acts to Crystal Lake in February! On February 4, 2023 at 8:00 p.m., George Michael Reborn, starring Robert Bartko, will wow audiences with this amazing WHAM! tribute to the late, great legend. With live vocals, Robert Bartko exudes the energy and passion of George Michael in the 1980s and ‘90s. Bartko is a George Michael look-alike, with the vocal range, dance moves, and charisma that will leave you cheering for more.

On Friday, February 10th at 8:00 p.m., The Kinsey Sicks will perform their Dragapella® professional stage show that dazzles audiences with fabulous four-part harmonies, outrageous over-the-top drag, and acclaimed signature satire! For over 25 years, The Kinsey Sicks have delighted audiences around the world with runs Off-Broadway, an extended run in Vegas, two feature films, three concert DVDs, ten albums, and appearances in over 40 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Australia.

On Friday, February 17th at 8:00 p.m., SoundTracks of a Generation will present Soul Bliss: an Aretha Franklin Tribute! SOAG will explore the music of Aretha Franklin with an uptempo performance from powerhouse vocalist LaShera Moore Ellis. This 100-minute show is an homage to the most soulful of entertainers to ever grace a stage, with the backing of a dynamic 11-piece band.

On February 18th at 8:00 p.m., Raue Center will present The Great Pretenders: Tribute to The Pretenders. This all-star tribute to The Pretenders will feature Suzanne Cross and a stellar 5-piece band.

Join Raue Center on Saturday, February 25th at 7:00 p.m. for Evening of Percussion with the Crystal Lake Strikers! This high-energy night of percussion will feature drumming groups from all over McHenry County. It’s sure to be a sell-out, get your tickets now!

