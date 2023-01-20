Three things to know about snake plants

Dracaena, also known as the “snake plant,” comes in many varieties. And you will find that Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center carries at least five of those. Here are three tips for growing and caring for this popular and relatively low-maintenance houseplant:

1. Soil

Native to tropical West Africa from Nigeria east to the Congo, you will want to allow the soil of this plant to dry between waterings. Dracaenas are in the succulent family so take care not to overwater them. Since they like to stay on the dry side, if you are a person who forgets to water their plants, this is the one for you.

2. Light

Snake plants enjoy indirect light and can tolerate low to high light, which is another reason they are a great plant to have. Make sure to gauge the light needs of the plant you bring home. Some Dracaenas may need more than others to keep their foliate growing vibrantly. If you find your plant has grown significantly, you may need to transfer it to a larger pot.

3. Fertilizer

Be sure to fertilize in the growing season, which is spring through summer, and not in the winter when most plants go dormant. Avoid over-fertilizing, however, as it can lead to root damage and stunted growth.

This easy-to-care-for plant would be a great addition to a family room, den, or workspace as its sword-like foliage is aesthetically pleasing and can help you enjoy cleaner air, boost your mental health, and increase your energy.

