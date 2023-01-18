January 18, 2023
Three ways to save for a vacation this year

By Crystal Lake Travel [sponsored]
Are you looking forward to getting away but worried your bank account may not allow for it? Here are three ways to help turn your vacation dreams a reality:

1. Set up a vacation budget

After you have figured out your destination and how long you would like to stay, start working out how much it will cost. And that budget should include everything: car rental costs, airfare, baggage fees, accommodations, travel insurance, meals, excursions, gas money, and more.

2. Open a vacation savings account

Once you know the cost of your getaway, it’s time to start saving up for it. Consider opening a vacation savings account and setting up automatic monthly contributions from your primary checking account.

Additionally, US News & World Report suggests utilizing cash-back rewards credit cards which allow consumers to earn back a percentage of their spending. Then put that cash in the vacation savings account.

3. Start now

Begin planning for your vacation travels as soon as possible in order to give yourself more time to hunt for the best prices on hotels and airfare. You might want to consider enlisting the help of a travel agency, such as Crystal Lake Travel, which can help scout out travel options that best meet your needs and budget. That’s because travel agents have access to promotions that aren’t available to the public and are in the know about upcoming sales, which can help you score great deals on flight prices and accommodations. Travel agents can also offer suggestions on off-peak travel times that can help you save even more money. Another perk to using an agent: bypassing the hassle and time involved in travel planning.

http://www.cltravelagency.com/.

