Raue Center For The Arts Presents The Kinsey Sicks in February 2023!

On Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00 p.m., Raue Center For The Arts will present America’s favorite Dragapella® Beautyshop Quartet, The Kinsey Sicks! This professional stage show with 25 years of history returns to Chicagoland with incredible reviews from the Chicago Tribune, the New York Times, and more!

Chock full of new tunes and fan favorites, Dragapella® is a hilarious and joyful theatrical event featuring amazing four-part harmonies and outrageous satire comedy that has wowed audiences and critics for more than 25 years. The show is appropriate for audiences ages 18 and up.

The Kinsey Sicks have served up a feast of music and comedy to audiences at theatres, concert halls, cabarets, and comedy festivals across the U.S. and around the world! The Chicago Tribune calls them “Outrageous, marvelous, hilarious.” “Undeniably entertaining,” says the New York Times. “Uproarious... brilliant... authentically joyful,” says the Washington Post.

“The movie The Birdcage, with Robin Williams and Nathan Lane, is one of my favorites,” said Richard Kuranda, Executive Director of Raue Center For The Arts. “I am looking forward to this polished and professional singing group. Valentine’s Day will be hysterical if you build this into your schedule!”

The Kinsey Sicks ignite your senses with fabulous four-part harmonies, outrageous over-the-top drag, and acclaimed signature satire in their latest Dragapella® musical!

Their phenomenal performance record includes an Off-Broadway show, an extended run in Las Vegas, two feature films and three concert DVDs, ten albums, and appearances in over 40 U.S. states, and even in Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Australia. Don’t miss the show Variety calls “Inventive...riotously funny...sublime.”

Tickets are $31, $35, or $40, depending on the seating zone you select. RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount.

For tickets, or for more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo