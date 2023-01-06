The importance of mobility even when it’s cold out

Staying fit and healthy over the winter months is important, especially for older adults.

Maintaining mobility is essential to that. According to the CDC, falls are the leading cause of injury in adults 65 and older, with 36 million falls happening every year and one in five of those falls leading to hospitalization.

Even if you can’t get out of the house to exercise due to the weather, there are plenty of ways to get some movement in throughout the day in your own home, including walking around your dining room table, using your wall for balance to stretch your arms and legs, lifting cans of vegetables for resistance, or even chair yoga. There are also many videos online that you can follow to help you with your exercise regime.

Other ways older adults can stay healthy and mobile in cold temperatures include:

1. Eliminating potential fall hazards with snow removal, and salting the walkways and driveways.

2. If you don’t have to go out, don’t. If you must go out, always use your cane, walker, or wheelchair.

3. Always keep your mobile phone on you for emergencies.

4. The CDC recommends older adults having their eyes checked annually and updating their glasses as needed, as conditions like cataracts and glaucoma can limit vision.

5. Make sure to have proper footwear.

Being healthy year-round will help you stay independent and active. And even short bursts of activity done regularly can go a long way in improving balance, coordination, and strength.

Additionally, no matter your physical capabilities, you can enjoy the winter months in-doors with friends doing fun activities such as crafting, painting, card or board games, puzzles, baking, or exercising.

