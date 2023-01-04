Independent Living vs. Assisted Living: What's the Difference?

When deciding where to live as an elderly person, two popular options are independent living and assisted living. Both are facility-based housing arrangements that provide a sense of community with varying levels of care.

Independent living facilities allow seniors to live with little help with day-to-day tasks. Assisted living facilities provide more assistance and are perfect for seniors who need more care. Choosing the right fit for you or your loved one is essential if you are considering moving into a facility.

Independent living facilities provide residents with comfortable homes or apartment units and recreational activities. Residents have the freedom to come and go, often using their car or facility transportation. Many independent living facilities provide fitness centers, restaurants, libraries, and more. The facility staff can also help with housekeeping tasks like laundry and the concierge service team can assist with accepting packages or helping a resident find a new favorite restaurant in the area.

Residents get more help with daily activities at assisted living facilities than at an independent living facility. This can include staff assistance with dressing, bathing, and medication management. Residents usually have their own homes or apartment units within the facility and can participate in recreational activities. The facilities can provide transportation for medical appointments or errands as well.

Both communities offer community, supportive staff, and recreational activities to keep residents feeling young at heart. They also provide a sense of home, safety, and companionship to promote social wellness. It’s important to discuss the needs of your loved one before deciding which facility is best for them. Whether you choose independent or assisted living, both offer a helping hand. It’s best to select the facility based on individual needs and preferences and meet with the experts at the community to get their feedback and guidance. With a suitable facility, seniors can live out their later years comfortably and can truly thrive.

At Melody Living, our full-care campus offers assisted living and memory care options with a new independent living community opening in 2023. Our campus supports the transition if a resident’s needs change all in one convenient location. Come by or call us at 847-657-7070 to schedule a private tour and ask about attending one of our upcoming independent living Mix and Mingle events.

Melody Living

525 Harvest Gate Road

Lake in the Hills, IL 60156

847-957-7070

www.melodylivinglith.com