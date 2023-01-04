Heat pumps: Another option for home comfort

There are many ways to stay warm in January. People in Florida might just need a light jacket, while Midwesterners zip into heavy parkas. The same idea applies to heating systems. Home owners in mild climates can take advantage of heat pumps, which have traditionally been less efficient for colder climates that drop below freezing. However, blended systems and technological innovations have made heat pumps worth exploring.

What is a heat pump? According to Energy.gov, “Like your refrigerator, heat pumps use electricity to transfer heat from a cool space to a warm space, making the cool space cooler and the warm space warmer. During the heating season, heat pumps move heat from the cool outdoors, which ultimately warms your house. During the cooling season, heat pumps move heat from your house into the outdoors. Because they transfer heat rather than generate heat, heat pumps can efficiently provide comfortable temperatures for your home.

“There are three main types of heat pumps, connected by ducts: air-to-air, water source, and geothermal (ground source). They collect heat from the air, water, or ground outside your home and concentrate it for use inside.”

Energy.gov adds that heat pumps can reduce electricity usage for heating by about 50 percent, compared to furnaces and baseboard heaters. They also dehumidify the air better than air conditioners.

Heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) experts can help consumers choose the best system for their homes. Tom Eppers, co-owner, Dowe & Wagner, a full-service HVAC company serving residential and commercial customers in Illinois and Wisconsin, advises home owners to weigh multiple factors when deciding, including the size of their home, age of their current heating and cooling equipment, budget, and efficiency goals.

Dowe & Wagner : 11215 Commercial Street, Richmond, IL 60071 : 815.678.3000 : http://doweandwagner.com/

Dowe Wagner Bryant logo