Rock In the New Year at Raue Center!

After offering an amazing roster of live performances during 2022, Raue Center For The Arts will bring even more fantastic concerts, lectures, and musicals to Crystal Lake in 2023! If Rock music is your favorite, Raue Center is bringing two incredible acts to its beautiful, historic theatre in January.

On Friday, January 13, 2023 at 8:00 p.m., Desert Rock: the Southern California Bands of the ‘60s and ‘70s will rock the Raue! This awesome concert will feature the music of Linda Ronstadt, the Eagles, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Jackson Browne, the Byrds and more. SoundTracks of a Generation will pay homage to the music of the 1960s and ‘70s that pioneered a whole new genre of American music, fusing Folk, Rock, and Country. This two-hour performance will share the stories behind the music along with a fresh multimedia show, faithfully recreating that Southern California Rock sound called… Desert Rock!

Tickets are $22, $27, or $31, depending on seating zone, and RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount.

Then on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 8:00 p.m., Raue Center will present the Van Halen Tribute: Fan Halen! Get ready to rock with “the world’s most authentic tribute to Van Halen.” Fan Halen sets the stage for a night with Dave, Eddie, Alex, and Michael with a true-to-life tribute - not only to the band, but to the spirit of an era!

From the appearance of the band to the choreography and the note-for-note reproduction of the greatest Rock songs ever written, you’ll love this trip back in time with Fan Halen!

Tickets are $31, $34, or $37, depending on seating zone, and Raue NOW members enjoy a 30% discount.

If comedy is your jam, join Raue Center on January 20th at 8:30 p.m. for Lucy’s Comedy stand-up with musically-inclined headliner Tim Walkoe, featuring T.J. Stokes and hosted by Tim Benker! Get in on the fun on January 21st at 8 p.m. with GreenRoom Improv, providing family-friendly comedy that will make your month!

To purchase tickets, or for more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org