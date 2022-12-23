‘Ringling’ in the New Year – Cirque Celebration at The Dole

STEP RIGHT UP! Join us for the inaugural NEW YEAR’S EVE SPECTACULAR AT THE DOLE.

You’ll be “Ringling” in the New Year with an evening of awe and enchantment. Come experience this dazzling extravaganza of entertainment, music, and celebration, in an atmosphere of decadence and delight.

This spectacular centennial celebration will be in town for one night only, on December 31st, 2022.

CUT A RUG. Our headliner, Semple Band, will have you dancing ‘til midnight.

BE AMAZED. Cirque du soleil-esque surprises await you.

CELEBRATE. It’s been 100 years since Eliza ‘Lou’ Ringling, Al Ringling’s widow, purchased the Dole property.

As an integral part of the Ringling Brothers Circus, Lou designed costumes, mentored female performers, read tarot cards, and even charmed a few snakes! Under her guidance, the mansion was extended with a new wing, and rechristened as the Crystal Lake Country club, establishing the Dole as a valued community resource, even to this day.

Come help us celebrate the roaring 20s, this extraordinary woman, and her circus.

FEAST. Tantalize your taste buds with hors d’oeuvres, dessert bar, and late-night cuisine.

DRINK. Imbibe on our Prohibition-style cocktails. Champagne toast at midnight!

TIME CAPSULE. Sign you name on our scroll! It won’t be seen again until 3022 at The Dole’s Bicentennial Celebration!

TICKETS

GENERAL ADMISSION — $150

Everything above plus a complimentary signature cocktail upon arrival to the mansion.

VIP — $200

Everything above plus an exclusive dining experience in the swanky Lou’s Lounge with Live Entertainment and Spirit Tasting.

Don’t miss out on the party of the Century! Get your NEW YEAR’S EVE SPECTACULAR AT THE DOLE tickets now! Visit www.thedole.org today.

