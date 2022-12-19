Kick Off 2023 With Great Entertainment Close to Home!

Raue Center For The Arts is offering an incredible array of musical acts in early 2023! Beginning on January 13th at 8:00 p.m., enjoy Desert Rock, which will highlight the southern California bands of the late ‘60s and ‘70s. This special concert will feature the music of the Eagles, Linda Ronstadt, Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne, and more!

On January 28th at 8:00 p.m., Fan Halen, the world’s most authentic tribute to Van Halen, will rock the Raue! Enjoy this true-to-life tribute, from the band’s appearance to the choreography, and the note-for-note reproduction of the greatest rock songs ever written!

On February 4th at 8:00 p.m., George Michael Reborn, starring Robert Bartko, will bring the energy and passion of George Michael in the ‘80s and ‘90s to the Raue. Bartko has the vocal range, the dance moves, and the looks and charisma of George Michael!

On Friday, February 10th at 8:00 p.m., America’s Favorite Dragapella® Beautyshop Quartet, The Kinsey Sicks come to Raue Center with a PROFESSIONAL STAGE show that has dazzled audiences worldwide for over 25 years! Variety calls it “Inventive...riotously funny...sublime. " “A solid ten...” according to BroadwayWorld. “Outrageous, marvelous, hilarious ... golden-throated vocalists who defy categorization,” says the Chicago Tribune. Recommended for ages18 +.

On Friday, February 17th at 8:00 p.m., Soul Bliss: An Aretha Franklin Tribute features LaShera Moore Ellis, who along with Soundtracks of a Generation, explores Franklin’s music with a fantastic performance. Don’t miss this tribute to the Queen of Soul!

Later in February and into March, watch for performances from The Great Pretenders: a Tribute to the Pretenders, featuring Suzanne Cross and a stellar five-piece band; An Evening of Percussion with the Crystal Lake Strikers; and An Irish Heartbeat: a Tribute to Van Morrison, featuring Derrick Procell and Soundtracks of a Generation!

For tickets, or for more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org