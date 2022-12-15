What is a Pillow Top Mattress?

When shopping for a new mattress, you may have come across the term “pillow-top” or “euro-top.” These terms refer to a mattress design with an extra layer of padding sewn on top of the mattress. The additional cushioning helps alleviate pressure points, so you can sleep more comfortably.

These specialty mattresses feature an extra layer of cushioning made from memory foam, latex foam, polyester fiberfill, or other soft materials such as wool. The purpose of this layer is to add extra comfort and support for the sleeper so they can get a better night’s rest.

The extra layer not only cushions the body but also helps to evenly distribute weight while lying down. This provides specific pressure relief on crucial body areas such as hips and shoulders, allowing for higher-quality sleep. Additionally, pillow-top and euro-top mattresses can last longer than other mattress types due to their construction.

The difference between a pillow-top and a euro-top mattress is that a pillow-top mattress has an added layer of padding that is quilted into the topmost fabric. In contrast, a euro-top mattress features a thick firmer pillow attached to the mattress covered with the same fabric.

Pillow-top and euro-top mattresses are ideal for those who prefer a softer sleep surface. They offer superior comfort and support for all sleeping positions.

Although pillow-top and euro-top mattresses offer extra cushioning, it’s important to remember that comfort is subjective. Therefore, it’s best to research different types of mattresses before purchasing one.

Whether a pillow top mattress is right depends on your sleep needs and preferences. Consider your budget, how much support you need, and what type of sleeping experience you want before making this investment. Pillow-top and euro-top mattresses can provide an extra layer of luxury to your sleep routine, resulting in better rest and more energy throughout the day.

