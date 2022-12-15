Tips for scoring New Year's travel deals

With 2023 upon us, are you looking to ring in the new year with a new adventure? Holiday travel can be expensive due to higher fuel prices and travel demand, but there are a few ways you may be able to score some deals. As you start to plan your travels, here are some money-saving tips to consider:

1. Don’t wait

Waiting until the last minute to book flights could mean you are more likely to pay higher prices. To that end, try to book as far out as you can.

2. Fly midweek

According to Google Flights, flying domestically in the middle of the week, especially on a Wednesday, could mean flight savings of up to 20%.

3. Consider a layover

Have some flexibility in your schedule? Opting for a layover flight instead of flying direct can save travelers an average of 20%, according to Google Flights.

4. Check nearby airports

Instead of the one closest to you, research all nearby airports as a little drive could save you a lot of money. Additionally, travel experts said it could be cheaper to fly into a location a few hours away and rent a car to reach your final stop.

5. Pack light

Consider sticking to one carry-on per person, as paying checked baggage fees can add up quickly. Additionally, opting for carry-on luggage can be a good way to avoid a lost or delayed checked bag. When choosing the best carry-on, look for features that maximize space, such as interior pockets, dividers, and outside zip compartments. If you need as much packable space as possible, travel experts recommend passing on luggage with wheels and a handle.

