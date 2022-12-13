Join Raue Center For a Special Production of The Nutcracker!

The holiday season wouldn’t be complete without attending a production of The Nutcracker. This classic Christmas story ballet in two acts was originally adapted by Alexandre Dumas Pere from the story by E.T.A. Hoffmann, and was set to music by the famous Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky. It premiered in St. Petersburg, Russia, in December of 1892 and premiered in the U.S. in 1944 with the San Francisco Ballet.

This sweet holiday tradition for the whole family is coming to Raue Center For The Arts! Produced by Engage Dance Theatre and Raue Center For The Arts, The Nutcracker will be performed on Saturday, December 17th at 1:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 18th at 5:00 p.m.

Join Clara at her annual Christmas Eve party at the Stahlbaum house, enjoying a night full of celebration, dancing, and magic! As the party comes to a close, Clara sneaks downstairs to find her precious new nutcracker doll and falls asleep dreaming of her wonderful evening. Clara, startled awake by a group of mischievous mice, takes an exciting journey with Drosselmeyer and her precious nutcracker.

Battling a life-size mouse Queen, slipping and sliding with snowmen and the dazzling Snow Queen, and then flying off on an enchanted crystal sleigh to meet the Queen of the Angels, Clara visits the Land of Sweets in an adventure not to be missed this holiday season!

Tickets are $30 for adults, and $18 for students (age 17 and younger) and seniors.

Engage Dance Academy is a premier dance academy owned and operated by Courtney and Marc Petrocci, former professional dancers with the Milwaukee Ballet. Professional-caliber dance training is offered for dancers ages 18 months to adult. Engage is a triple-track dance studio offering dance classes for all levels. It also offers an award-winning competition team for dancers looking to compete in Chicago-based competitions.

