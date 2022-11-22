Celebrate the Holidays with 6 Special Shows at Raue Center in December!

The holidays are a time for fun and family togetherness. At Raue Center For The Arts, December is full of opportunities for both!

On December 2nd, 3rd and 4th, Raue Center School For The Arts will present A Ghost Tale For Mr. Dickens, a fun, family-friendly 55-minute adaptation of a classic story based on the beloved Magic Tree House book series by Mary Pope Osborne. Jack and Annie visit Victorian London to help author Charles Dickens escape haunting, sad memories and inspire him to write one of the greatest holiday stories of all time.

On December 9th at 8:00 p.m., join the Elgin Symphony Orchestra for its annual Holiday Spectacular! You’ll enjoy Christmas favorites and seasonal music courtesy of the ESO, which is unmatched for quality music and a fun, relaxing cultural experience.

On December 10th and 11th, Raue Center will present Swingin’ Little Christmas with Jane Lynch, Kate Flannery, and Tim Davis! Part cabaret and part comedy, this special show will help you ring in the holidays with this fresh twist on the Christmas specials of the 50s and 60s, featuring lively takes on classic holiday tunes.

On December 17th and 18th, don’t miss The Nutcracker, produced by Engage Dance Theatre and Raue Center For The Arts. This sweet tradition for the whole family begins with Clara at her annual Christmas party, enjoying a night of celebration, dancing, and magic. Engage Dance Academy is owned by Courtney and Marc Petrocci, former professional dancers at the Milwaukee Ballet.

On December 31st at 3:00 p.m., join Raue Center for a hilarious “early bird” comedy show! Featuring headliner Steve Cochran, with special guests John DaCosse, Mike Toomey, and Tim Benker, you’ll enjoy several of the funniest stand-up comedians in Chicago and be home in plenty of time to usher in the new year.

American English returns to Raue Center on December 31st at 8:00 p.m., offering another great twist on The Beatles’ music with their A Hard Day’s Night album, followed by their Let It Be album! American English is simply the best Beatles tribute band of our time. For tickets, or for more information, please contact:

