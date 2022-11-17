You are invited to attend the inaugural New Year’s Eve Spectacular at the Dole!

Ring’ling in the New Year with an evening of awe and delight.

Be one of the first to experience the dazzling spectacle of entertainment, music and celebration, an atmosphere of decadence and delight that begins the moment you approach the mansion steps, as you are greeted at the door with a complimentary signature “moonshine” cocktail. Headliner Semple Band will have us dancing til midnight and cirque du soleil-esque surprises await you.

This spectacular centennial celebration will be in town for one night only, on December 31st, 2022.

The Dole is celebrating 100 years of Eliza ‘Lou’ Ringling purchasing the property. She extended the mansion and made it into the original Crystal Lake Country Club, beginning the Dole’s role as a valued community resource.

Lou Ringling, the widow of Circus Impresario Al, was part of the traveling circus - as a snake charmer, a tarot card reader - or whatever the show needed! She entertained & inspired others then and continues to do so today!

Come help us celebrate the roaring 20s, this extraordinary woman, and her circus.

Time: 8pm-1.30am general admission, 7pm start for VIPs

Tickets:

General admission $150, VIP $200 (includes exclusive dining experience in the swanky Lou’s Lounge with Live Entertainment and Spirit Tasting)

Dress: 1920s inspired or Cocktail Wear

With cirque performers and a big top inside The Dole, we will tantalize your taste buds with passed & stationary hors d’oeuvres, dessert bar, late night cuisine & champagne toast at midnight. Your name will be added to a scroll that will be included in a time capsule to be opened 100 years from now at the Bicentennial Celebration!

The Dole Farmers Market+