Diabetes Awareness Month: Tips for seniors

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, so now is a great time to make some healthy changes to prevent the chronic health condition. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 37 million US adults have diabetes and the risk of developing the condition increases with age. Luckily, diabetes and its complications can be prevented or delayed through early detection and management. Here are some tips for seniors to live more active, healthier lifestyles:

1. Follow a healthy diet

Implementing dietary changes can go a long way in helping to prevent diabetes. The CDC recommends eating more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, and low-fat dairy products. Additionally, replace alcohol and sugary beverages such as soda and juice with water. And when it comes to the latter, make sure to drink plenty of it as being dehydrated can worsen existing health conditions.

2. Stay active

Aerobic activities, such as walking, swimming, and bicycling, can help older adults control their glucose levels, lose weight, and maintain their strength. The American Diabetes Association recommends at least 30 minutes of exercise a day, five days a week, to help process glucose and lower blood sugar levels. Seniors who are not already physically active should start slow, such as light walking for 10 minutes a day, and work up to the desired level.

3. Lose weight

Losing weight can help you prevent or delay type 2 diabetes, according to the CDC. To that end, making just a few small changes, such as eating smaller portions, limiting high calorie snacks, and tracking your weight, can make a big impact on your weight loss journey.

