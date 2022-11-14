Don't Miss 3 Amazing Concerts at Raue Center in November!

Raue Center For The Arts will offer three terrific concerts in November! On Wednesday, November 16th at 7:00 p.m., the Jazz Ambassadors of the United States Army Field Band will present a free ticketed concert at Raue Center. Formed in 1969, the Jazz Ambassadors is the official touring big band of the United States Army. This 19-member ensemble has received great acclaim at home and abroad performing America’s greatest original art form, Jazz.

Concerts by the Jazz Ambassadors are programmed to entertain all types of audiences. The band’s diverse repertoire includes Big Band, Swing, Bebop, Latin, Contemporary Jazz, standards, popular tunes, and patriotic selections, many of which are written or arranged by band members.

On November 19th at 8:00 p.m., Ron Vincent will perform An Evening With Cat Stevens. Ron Vincent is the only Cat Stevens tribute artist in the world who has full acknowledgement by the real Cat Stevens! Vincent’s hauntingly beautiful vocals and performance style have been described as one of the world’s most authentic, entertaining, and exciting shows honoring Cat Stevens. This amazing musical experience has been approved by the original artist himself.

On November 26th at 8:00 p.m., Raue Center favorite Heartache Tonight returns for a tribute to the Eagles you won’t forget! From the powerful guitar duel in “Hotel California” to the shimmering harmonies of “Peaceful Easy Feeling”, a Heartache Tonight show is a true Eagles concert experience featuring all the classic songs from one of the greatest Rock bands of all time.

A Heartache Tonight concert is filled with moments designed to thrill Classic Rock fans, including the snarling guitars of “Life In The Fast Lane,” the anthemic Country Rock of “Take It Easy,” and Don Henley’s beautifully evocative “Heart Of The Matter.”

Tickets to the Ron Vincent and Heartache Tonight shows are $30, $33, and $37, and RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount.

For tickets, or for more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org