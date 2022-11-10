Here He Comes: Ho Ho Ho for 2022!

Historic Downtown Crystal Lake / Main Street always has surprises for the Holidays. This year’s theme, “A Vintage Noel,” includes many activities, excitement, and anticipation for kids of all ages.

On Friday, November 25th, at 7 pm, the Festival of Lights Parade kicks off with 50 entries dazzling with lights, music, and a holiday glow. Best of all is the final float featuring that jolly man in red with a twinkle in his eye - Santa Claus.

The parade’s finale is the lighting of the majestic Christmas Tree in the courtyard of the Brink Street Market. Santa’s magic dust will bring the Christmas Tree to life with spectacular lights.

Businesses and nonprofits from around the city will come together to celebrate the holidays and spread seasonal joy. The lights, music, and magic provide excitement for families, and many of our stores will be open for tasty treats during the parade.

Following the tree lighting ceremony, the Santa House opens for visits through December 23rd. As always, Santa visits are free, but the memories are priceless. Last year was a record-breaking year for our Santa House, with over 2,000 children visiting Santa.

Make Saturday, November 26th, Small Business Saturday in Downtown Crystal Lake, your go-to event for holiday shopping this year. Start your holiday shopping early by browsing the local shops for gifts that will suit everyone on your list. Not only will you find unique presents, but you’ll also be supporting small businesses in your community.

For safety reasons, the Festival of Lights Parade organizers has decided not to allow candy distribution this year. The organizers fear that throwing candy will tempt young children to dart into the streets.

Downtown Crystal Lake is the perfect place to create lasting memories. You’re sure to have a good time with its unique shops, excellent customer service, and friendly atmosphere.

For more information, maps, and an events calendar, visit us at www.DowntownCL.org .

