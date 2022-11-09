Three ways to honor veterans on Veterans Day

Besides Thanksgiving, the month of November marks another important holiday in America.

Veterans Day is annually observed on Nov. 11. The federal holiday is meant to honor all veterans who served or are still serving during times of peace as well as war. Here are three ways you can honor the veterans in your life:

1. Attend a Veterans Day event

Many communities host Veterans Day activities, such as parades, programs, and public ceremonies. You can show your appreciation to our veterans by attending one in your area. Additionally, participating in community service in honor of veterans can be a great way to show your support and appreciation.

2. Fly the flag

Veterans Day is a great opportunity to fly the flag. But make sure you are observing the proper rules for display. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, one should never drag a U.S. flag on the ground or let it touch the ground, or display a tattered or torn flag. When a flag is worn out or otherwise no longer a fitting emblem for display, it should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.

3. Connect with a veteran

Take some time this Veterans Day to thank a veteran or an active-duty service member for their dedication and willingness to serve, whether engaging them in person or via a letter, card or care package. While it may seem like a simple gesture, it can make a big impact in the life of a veteran. Additionally, consider donating money, goods or services to organizations that support the special needs of veterans.

Veterans Assistance Commission : 667 Ware Road : Woodstock, IL 60098 : 815.334.4229

