Can I get a good night’s sleep with an electric blanket?

Growing up, you may remember using an electric blanket on a cold winter night in a drafty bedroom.

Electric blankets were popular in the 1970s and 80s, and although not as common today, they are more comfortable and safer than decades ago.

More like a quilt, an electric blanket is two layers of fabric with a length of cable coiled inside. Low-voltage electricity runs through the cable to provide the heat. The first electric blanket was invented in 1912 by an American inventor named Samuel Irwin Russell, but it was used under the bed instead of on top.

The electric blanket didn’t really take off until after World War II, when Americans had money for extras like blankets you plug into a wall.

For a great night’s sleep, most experts recommend that your bedroom be on the cool side, typically between 60 and 67 degrees. To keep from feeling overheated under your electric blanket, try using it as a bed warmer instead. Turn on your electric blanket before you climb into bed, but turn it off when you’re ready to sleep.

Electric blankets can be an eco-friendly way to stay warm at night. Newer, low-voltage models don’t use much electricity, and you can really save if you turn down your home’s heat at night and let the blanket do the heavy lifting.

If you combine an electric blanket with a programmable thermostat, you could potentially see some big savings on your utility bills.

To reduce the odds of your blanket overheating, make sure it’s spread flat and that the cords aren’t pinched between your mattress and foundation. You should also make sure that electric blankets are only used by healthy adults. Diabetics should avoid them as a general lack of nerve sensitivity can lead to serious burns. You should also check your blankets regularly for tears or scorch marks, which indicate that it’s past its prime and should be discarded.

Verlo Mattress Factory: 5150 Northwest Hwy., Crystal Lake, IL 60014, 815.455.2570, www.verlo.com