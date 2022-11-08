Tips for setting your Thanksgiving tablescape

Thanksgiving tablescapes: the two words alone are enough to give some people nightmares. Want to impress your company this year at Thanksgiving? Here are a few tips and ideas from Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center to help keep it simple and make a statement:

1. Be neutral

Fall encompasses a variety of vibrant colors, which can make it hard to decide what goes with what. Consider going with a neutral fall display on your table. Whites, creams, and ivories are all options.

2. Bring out the autumn decor

From pumpkins and gourds to dried leaves and pods to premade preserved bouquets, Countryside has you covered. You don’t need to be a designer to create a “wow” table. Pick up a few pumpkins, mix in a few gourds and perhaps some Indian corn, dried leaves and pods. Place the larger pumpkins in the center of the table and work to the ends with smaller gourds and pods. Cut up some leaves, tuck in a few gourds, and your decor is done.

3. Add some elegance

If you want to be more elegant, consider adding enclosed candles (you don’t want an open flame near the dried leaves) or a fabric table runner. Don’t have a table runner? Take a few linen napkins, unfold them, and lay them over each other, creating a neat zig-zag square pattern.

4. Give it a floral touch

Want to add in some floral touches? Grab a few silk stems and tuck them in amongst the pumpkins and gourds. To add in some color, use peach or burgundy which both look lovely with the whites and ivories.

The most important thing to remember is K.I.S.S, or Keep It Simple, Stupid. Don’t go overboard and think more is better because that isn’t the case.

Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center : 5301 E. Terra Cotta Ave (Rte 176), Crystal Lake, IL : 815.459.8130 : www.countrysideflowershop.com

Countryside Flower Shop Logo 2020