Comedian Jim Flannigan Returns to Raue Center’s Lucy’s Comedy on November 11th!

Raue Center For The Arts offers the best stand-up comedy in the Chicagoland area with its longest running program, Lucy’s Comedy! On Friday, November 11th at 8:00 p.m., Lucy’s Comedy will present headliner and Chicago native Jim Flannigan, featuring Denise Medina and host Mike Preston.

Jim Flannigan is a nationally touring stand-up comedian from Chicago who is known for his fast-paced, clever punchlines. Jim is a regular headliner at top comedy clubs, including Zanies, The Improv, Laugh Factory, and Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club in Las Vegas. Jim has opened for some of the biggest names in comedy, including Sebastian Maniscalco. He is also the co-host of the hilarious All Over the Place, a weekly podcast with Pat McGann. Jim’s debut album, About Time, will be released in 2022.

Denise Medina, an emcee and comedian, graduated cum laude with a BA in Speech and Performing Arts from NEIU. A self-described goofball, her humor is good-natured, observational, and relatable. Denise has emceed corporate events and performed for veterans and in comedy clubs such as The Improv, Zanies, and Laugh Factory.

With his slightly damaged take on things, host Mike Preston has worked comedy clubs from coast to coast for over thirty years and made several TV appearances, including Showtime’s Comedy Club and NBC’S Friday Night. He also produced and hosted a cable access talk show and self-published several books, including the landmark self-help parody Stop Talking Now!

This fantastic evening of comedy was curated by comic and radio personality John DaCosse. Tickets are $25, and RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount.

For more great comedy, join Raue Center and GreenRoom Improv on Friday, November 18th at 8:00 p.m.! For over 20 years, GreenRoom Improv has performed nationally for a wide range of audiences, specializing in a unique blend of clean, high-energy, multi-faceted improv comedy. Visit greenroomimprov.com for more information.

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

