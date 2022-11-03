7 Ways to Support a Senior with Diabetes During Diabetes Awareness Month

November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and it’s a great time to learn more about how to support our seniors who are living with diabetes. Diabetes can be challenging to manage, and we must provide our seniors with the support they need to stay healthy and independent. Here are seven ways you can help your loved ones during Diabetes Awareness Month:

1. It is essential to learn how to manage diabetes to be supportive. There are many resources available online and at your local library.

2. Helping them keep track of their blood sugar levels is part of managing diabetes. Keep a log of their blood sugar levels or help them use a digital tracker.

3. Provide emotional support and encouragement. It can be tough living with diabetes, so your support and encouragement will go a long way.

4. Encourage them to stay active and eat healthy foods. Exercise and eating healthy foods are essential for everyone, especially those with diabetes.

5. People with diabetes need to take their medication as prescribed. You can help by making sure they take their medication and by assisting them in keeping track of refill dates.

6. Be a resource for information and support. If your senior loved one has questions about their diabetes, be there to answer them or help them find the answers they need.

7. Offer to help with doctor’s appointments or other diabetes-related tasks. Doctor’s appointments can be challenging to get to, so offer to drive them or go with them for moral support.

Diabetes is a challenging condition to live with, but with the right support system, seniors can manage it well and enjoy a good quality of life. During Diabetes Awareness Month, take some time to learn more about how you can support your senior loved ones living with this condition.

Our goal at Melody Living is for our residents to maintain optimal health. If you have questions about our Eight Dimensions of Wellness program, our community, or anything related to senior living, please call us at 847-957-7070.

Melody Living

525 Harvest Gate Road

Lake in the Hills, IL 60156

847-957-7070

www.melodylivinglith.com