How to boost your heating efficiency this winter

Keeping you home warm this winter may cost more than it did last year, due to inflationary price increases. Some consumers have reported that their natural gas bill is expected to triple.

However, there are simple ways to keep the cost down by keeping more warm air inside. Make your home more efficient by weather-stripping around your windows and doors to prevent heat from escaping. Also, keep your drapes and curtains open during sunny days to capture natural light, and close them at night to retain heat.

Your current heating system may be improved by insulating your air ducts, and making sure all their connections are tightly sealed. A programmable thermostat can help too, according to Tom Eppers, co-owner, Dowe & Wagner, a full-service heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning company serving residential and commercial customers in Illinois and Wisconsin.

If it’s time to replace your heating system, Eppers recommends exploring high-efficiency options. Most homes in the Midwest have furnaces, which are powered by natural gas, oil, or electricity. Newer models have higher Annual Fuel Utilization Efficiency (AFUE) ratings, which is the standard measure of a furnace’s efficiency.

According the U. S. Department of Energy, AFUE indicates how much energy in the fuel is turned into usable heat, and how much is wasted. The higher the AFUE number the better; 90 percent or above is considered highly efficient.

Heat pump systems are efficient, too, but aren’t practical in climates experiencing temperatures below 32 degrees. They operate by re-distributing heat from the air or ground, and moving it to where it’s needed. Boilers are another heating system, but are the least efficient after heat pumps and furnaces. Boilers work by producing hot water, which circulates through a home’s pipes and radiators.

