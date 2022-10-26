Two McHenry County nonprofits collaborate to offer seniors SHIP assistance

Navigating the world of Medicare can be complex, but the Senior Care Volunteer Network is helping to make that process easier for residents.

For more than 20 years, the SCVN organization has been serving the seniors of McHenry County by connecting them with volunteers to deliver no-cost services and resources to help them maintain their independence, dignity, and quality of life.

One way it does that is by collaborating with other area nonprofits, such as the Harvard Community Senior Center, where Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers can receive free assistance, guidance, screening and enrollment help from certified State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) counselors.

SCVN is hosting an upcoming appointment-only SHIP event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 42 East St., Suite C, in Crystal Lake. Attendees will have convenient access to SHIP counseling and can get introduced to the variety of other services offered by both SCVN and the Harvard Community Senior Center.

“Small nonprofits rely on community partnerships to meet the growing demand for services, especially among the senior population,” said SCVN Executive Director Sarah Schrempf. “Collaborations like this allow us to achieve different service goals utilizing shared resources to produce them.”

For instance, during the SHIP event, counselors can assess whether individuals can benefit from help with applying for or being connected to resources such as SNAP benefits, the Senior TechConnect Program, reduced-fee license plate stickers, and more.

“All the agencies throughout McHenry County offer different services,” said Harvard Community Senior Center Executive Director Lynda Rohe. “Collaboration allows us to produce better outcomes for our older adults in the community. Our senior center works with SCVN to educate participants on what SCVN offers in the community, such as the lending closet, rides, friendly visits, etc. SCVN, in turn, shares what our senior center offers: SHIP counseling, Sr TechConnect, PEARLS and more.”

To schedule an appointment with a SHIP counselor, call the Harvard Community Senior Center at (815) 943-2740.

For more information about the State Health Insurance Program, visit the state’s website at www2.Illinois.gov/aging/ship .

Senior Care Volunteer Network : 42 East Street Suite C : Crystal Lake, IL 60014 : 815.455.3120 : https://www.scvnmchenrycounty.org/