Don’t Miss These Five Terrific Musical Acts at Raue Center in November!

If top-notch musical performances are on your wish list, check out these shows coming to Raue Center in November!

On November 5th at 8:00 p.m., Rotary Rocks the Raue for 2022! Come enjoy the amazing sounds of Fleetwood Max, the definitive Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks Tribute band. This authentic re-creation of the music, magic, and incredible stage production returns for a benefit concert for Raue Center and Rotary of Crystal Lake Dawnbreakers. Sharon and David Epperson are nearly indistinguishable from Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham!

On November 12th at 8:00 p.m., Steve Augeri, former lead vocalist for Journey from 1998 - 2006, will draw on a range of diverse musical influences to deliver a unique take on the genre of melodic Rock. Augeri debuted with the seven-times-platinum Armageddon soundtrack, then went on to record three albums during his successful eight-year tenure with Journey.

On November 16th at 7:00 p.m., join Raue Center in welcoming the Jazz Ambassadors of the United States Army Field Band for a free ticketed concert! Formed in 1969, this 19-member ensemble has received great acclaim at home and abroad performing America’s greatest original art form, Jazz.

On November 19th at 8:00 p.m., Ron Vincent performs An Evening with Cat Stevens! Vincent is the only Cat Stevens Tribute artist in the world who has full knowledge of the real Cat Stevens. His hauntingly beautiful vocals and performance style have been described as one of the world’s most authentic, entertaining, and exciting shows to honor Cat Stevens.

On November 26th at 8:00 p.m., Raue Center favorite Heartache Tonight returns for an Eagles tribute performance you won’t forget! Performing songs like “Hotel California” and “Peaceful Easy Feeling”, a Heartache Tonight show is a true Eagles concert experience featuring all the timeless, classic songs from one of the greatest Rock bands of all time.

