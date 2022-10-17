Raue Center’s School For The Arts Welcomes New Director of Education

Raue Center For The Arts, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, warmly welcomes new staff member Robin Irwin as Director of Education and Cultural Partnerships.

“I’m beyond excited to be returning to Crystal Lake, the place where my lifelong love affair with the performing arts began,” said Irwin. “The understanding that the arts are essential to the life of a community has been baked into the DNA of Raue Center For The Arts since its founding. I look forward to joining its exceptional staff in furthering that goal, and helping guide the next generation of artist-citizens to find that theater and arts skills are life skills.”

Irwin appeared in the original Broadway cast of the Tony award-winning Titanic, as well as its subsequent national tour. Other credits include the Broadway productions of Grease! and Dance of the Vampires, as well as numerous voice-overs for everything from baby products to chainsaws. Irwin is an award-winning director, and has been an instructor at NYU Tisch School for the Arts, the New York Film Academy, and Montclair State University. She has degrees from Northwestern University and Roosevelt University, and graduated from prestigious programs at NYU and The Commercial Theater Institute.

As Director of Education at Luna Stage, Irwin built in-school residencies and developed cross-sector partnerships. She served as Producing Artistic Director of Montclair State University’s professional development programming and for the Foxy Awards for six years. More recently, Irwin was founding Executive Director of The Appalachian Center For The Arts in eastern Kentucky.

“Building partnerships is a point of personal pride for me,” said Irwin. “The arts are often talked about as the exclusive province of the elite or privileged, but I’ve devoted my work life to amplifying the arts as a tool for healing hearts and opening minds, and as a medium that should pave the pathways to fun and joy.”

