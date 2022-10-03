Downtown Crystal Lake Ladies’ Night Out

Crystal Lake’s historic downtown district is the city’s beating heart. Our downtown streets are lined with locally owned shops, businesses, and restaurants and it’s the perfect place to spend an afternoon or evening exploring. On Thursday, October 6th, the ladies of our community are invited to enjoy a special evening dedicated to them.

Participating businesses will offer exclusive deals, discounts, and giveaways during Ladies’ Night Out. This is the perfect opportunity to do some early holiday shopping and get a head start on your Christmas list. You’ll find unique gifts you can’t find anywhere else, and with many of the stores staying open late, you can make a night of it.

There’s something for everyone downtown. From jewelry and clothes to food and drink, you’ll be able to find whatever you’re looking for - and then some. Be sure to hit up your favorite spots early to take advantage of all the great deals and discounts being offered.

And if you need a break from all the shopping, stop by one of our downtown restaurants for a bite to eat or a refreshing drink. Many of them will be offering specials for Ladies’ Night Out guests, so you can enjoy a meal or snack on the go as you continue exploring all that downtown has to offer.

So, mark your calendars for Thursday, October 6th, from 5:00 – 8:00 PM and join us for a night of fun, shopping, and pampering. This event is FREE to all ladies, so no need to RSVP.

Downtown Crystal Lake / Main Street is a 501c3 organization with a mission to preserve and enhance the Historic Downtown District as the heart of Crystal Lake. We do this by supporting the merchants, promoting downtown, and producing events that communicate a sense of community pride, heritage, and small-town wholesomeness for future generations.

Visit our website: www.DowntownCL.org, for a list of participating businesses. For more information about our organization or upcoming events, please call us at 815-479-0835.

