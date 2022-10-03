Furnace odors demand investigation

While not all furnace odors indicate problems, all smells should be addressed to avoid fires and equipment breakdowns.

“If you smell something off, burning within your furnace, shut it off immediately and call for professional service. If you smell smoke, it could indicate a flue or chimney blockage, which needs to be fixed,” explains Tom Eppers, co-owner, Dowe & Wagner, a full-service heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning company serving residential and commercial customers in Illinois and Wisconsin.

The most dangerous furnace smell to quickly tackle is “rotten eggs” or sulfur, which could indicate a natural gas leak. According to gas company experts, “Natural gas is a safe energy source, and natural gas leaks are uncommon. Natural gas is colorless and odorless, so an odorant is added with a distinctive, rotten egg scent for easy detection of a potential leak.

“Incomplete combustion of any fuel source – charcoal, gasoline, oil, wood, or natural gas – can be hazardous and produce carbon monoxide. If you suspect you smell it, leave the area and immediately call your gas company or 911.”

Since carbon monoxide is odorless, home carbon monoxide detectors are invaluable to be alerted of potentially life-threatening situations.

Other problematic odors include strange electrical or strong metallic smells, which may indicate that components within the furnace are growing too hot and about to burn. Some furnaces are equipped with safety shut-offs to prevent damage to the system. Other smells, such as burning rubber, may point to deteriorating parts due to old age, which could be an inexpensive fix.

When a furnace is first turned on for the season, a mild burning smell may be detected momentarily. If the furnace hasn’t been maintained or cleaned recently, the smell could be accumulated dirt or dust burning away, which should dissipate. If it doesn’t, replacing the air filter may help.

